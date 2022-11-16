Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in October

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRFHF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded down $7.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.01. 8,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,357. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $363.48 and a fifty-two week high of $575.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.63.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

