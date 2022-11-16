Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Trading Up 2.7%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. 2,903 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Farmers Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.

Farmers Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

About Farmers Bankshares

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

