Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Down 9.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 174,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,407,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Specifically, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $56,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,695.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $61,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,161.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $56,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,695.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fastly by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,322,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,855,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,496,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

