Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 472,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Fathom alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fathom

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 7.3% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fathom by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fathom by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 116,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Fathom by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Stock Performance

Fathom Company Profile

FTHM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.