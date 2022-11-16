Fei USD (FEI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $409.20 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $409.20 million and $1.33 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,575.33 or 1.00015234 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010365 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00042550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022788 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00240523 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003764 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98935624 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $626,382.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

