Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Down to $5.99

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $5.25. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 59,112 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 13.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $975.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $840.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 84.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

