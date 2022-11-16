Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Cap of $45.68 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $45.68 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00079177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023538 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

