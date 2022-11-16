FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Trading Down 0.2%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.85. 23,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 11,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

FFBW Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.

Get FFBW alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FFBW

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FFBW by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FFBW by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FFBW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FFBW by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.