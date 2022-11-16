Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 19th

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:FSZ opened at C$9.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.20. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$8.23 and a 52 week high of C$11.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$767.36 million and a P/E ratio of 18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.08.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

