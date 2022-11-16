Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 1,509 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $13,865,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNG stock opened at $165.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

