Fiera Capital Corp Takes $3.17 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,948 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of Matador Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MTDR. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

