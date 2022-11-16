Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Capital World Investors raised its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $267.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.25.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

