FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.13% from the company’s current price.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

FIGS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 130,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,929. FIGS has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,683,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 141.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,020 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 6.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FIGS by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 59,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

