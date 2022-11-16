FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.13% from the company’s current price.
FIGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.
FIGS Stock Performance
FIGS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 130,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,929. FIGS has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
