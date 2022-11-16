FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Cut to $6.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

FIGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 130,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,929. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.35. FIGS has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 13.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 86,124 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in FIGS by 14.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 546,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 69,754 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in FIGS by 187.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

