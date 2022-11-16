Financial Analysis: Arcellx (ACLX) and Its Rivals

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) is one of 274 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Arcellx to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arcellx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 8 0 3.00 Arcellx Competitors 789 3758 10562 156 2.66

Arcellx presently has a consensus target price of $32.17, suggesting a potential upside of 47.89%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 68.59%. Given Arcellx’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcellx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx N/A N/A N/A Arcellx Competitors -4,285.55% -88.94% -35.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Arcellx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.3% of Arcellx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcellx and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx N/A -$64.97 million -0.49 Arcellx Competitors $745.63 million $141.52 million -0.20

Arcellx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arcellx. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Arcellx beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.