FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Price Target Increased to €17.20 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €15.50 ($15.98) to €17.20 ($17.73) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €19.00 ($19.59) to €16.70 ($17.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

Shares of FCBBF remained flat at $11.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

