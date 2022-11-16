Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.34

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 921564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Fire & Flower from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Fire & Flower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

