First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 28.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 19,518.3% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 26.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $846.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

