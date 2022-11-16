First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

First Merchants Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

