First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLN traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,702. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.