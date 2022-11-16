First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLN traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,702. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLN. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter.

