Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FLGMF remained flat at $14.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.