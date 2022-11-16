FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLIDF opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Further Reading

