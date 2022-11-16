Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.03%.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.