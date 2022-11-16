FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the period. FMC comprises approximately 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of FMC worth $41,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,983. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

