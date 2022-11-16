FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Up 14.1% in October

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:FMC traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.72. 617,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,515. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.76.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in FMC by 10.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FMC by 18.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in FMC by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of FMC by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

