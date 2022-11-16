Foot Locker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 11,027 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the average daily volume of 6,215 put options.

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 398.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after buying an additional 91,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,581 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 233,558 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 121,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

