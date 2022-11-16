Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Director Kimberley H. Vogel Acquires 30,303 Shares

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) Director Kimberley H. Vogel bought 30,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at $89,599.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Forge Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $47.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Forge Global
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
