Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Director Kimberley H. Vogel Acquires 30,303 Shares

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) Director Kimberley H. Vogel bought 30,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at $89,599.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Forge Global Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,068 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 479.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 395,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.