Forsta AP Fonden Buys 121,800 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

CMS stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.42.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

