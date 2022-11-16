Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

NASDAQ MU opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

