Forsta AP Fonden Has $13.63 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PYPL stock opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $215.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

