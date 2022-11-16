Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 114.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

FCPT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,861. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.