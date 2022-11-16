Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,403 shares during the quarter. Baxter International comprises about 2.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 379,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,371,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 145,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,055. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

