Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,508 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Novartis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Novartis by 12.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 90,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.10. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

