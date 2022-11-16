Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Takes $1.84 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $365,038,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $239,102,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $163,479,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $142,813,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $127,933,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance
NASDAQ WTW traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.70. 3,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,090. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $244.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.01 and its 200-day moving average is $207.58.
Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,949. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
