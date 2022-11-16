Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Takes $1.84 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $365,038,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $239,102,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $163,479,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $142,813,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $127,933,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.70. 3,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,090. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $244.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.01 and its 200-day moving average is $207.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,949. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

