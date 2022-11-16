Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,941 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $271.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

