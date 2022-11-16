Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 78700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Fremont Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Fremont Gold Company Profile

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its properties include North Carlin project located in northern end of the Carlin trend; Cobb Creek gold project situated in Elko County, Nevada; Griffon gold project located in southwest of Ely; and Hurricane project which consists of six unpatented claims situated in Lander County.

Featured Stories

