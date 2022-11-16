Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sergio Mancilla Sells 638 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Sergio Mancilla sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $17,793.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sergio Mancilla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Sergio Mancilla sold 878 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $24,750.82.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE FDP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.65. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after buying an additional 39,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,278 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

