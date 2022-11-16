Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sergio Mancilla Sells 638 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Sergio Mancilla sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $17,793.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sergio Mancilla also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Sergio Mancilla sold 878 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $24,750.82.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance
NYSE FDP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.65. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after buying an additional 39,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,278 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
