Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $17.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRSH. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 439,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,310,282.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and have sold 92,229 shares valued at $1,277,450. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Freshworks Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 636,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,105,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,835,000 after purchasing an additional 356,175 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

