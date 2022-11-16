Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.45. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 6,144 shares.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Friedman Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 1.50%.

In related news, Director Joe L. Williams bought 6,500 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Friedman Industries news, Director Joe L. Williams acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,955.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Kay Scott acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,610 shares of company stock worth $196,938. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 38.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.