Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRONU) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Frontier Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRONU. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000.

About Frontier Acquisition

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

