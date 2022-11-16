Frontier (FRONT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.15 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. Frontier has a market cap of $18.33 million and $3.15 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

