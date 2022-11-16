Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Cowen

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.21% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Frontier Group Stock Performance
ULCC opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.
