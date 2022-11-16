Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Cowen

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

ULCC opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,789,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

