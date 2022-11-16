FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 6.9%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 99,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,525,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

