FUNToken Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $73.10 million and $1.91 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00576595 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.26 or 0.30033886 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.