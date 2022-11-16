Future Of Fintech (FOF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $706,059.01

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Future Of Fintech token can currently be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00010780 BTC on exchanges. Future Of Fintech has a total market cap of $811.50 million and $706,059.01 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Future Of Fintech Profile

Future Of Fintech’s genesis date was December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

