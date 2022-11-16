FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Issued By Raymond James

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Emera in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emera to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.50.

EMA stock opened at C$50.46 on Wednesday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.63 and a 52-week high of C$65.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

