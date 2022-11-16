FY2022 Earnings Forecast for BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Issued By HC Wainwright

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for BiomX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of BiomX from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

BiomX Price Performance

Insider Activity at BiomX

Shares of BiomX stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

In related news, major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 60,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $37,589.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,432,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 346,572 shares of company stock worth $158,809 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BiomX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BiomX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of BiomX by 200.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BiomX

(Get Rating)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Further Reading

