FY2022 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Cut by Analyst

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Americas Silver Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Americas Silver by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,898,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

