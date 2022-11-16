FY2022 EPS Estimates for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Increased by HC Wainwright

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for AquaBounty Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 713.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 783.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 264,048 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 186,701 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

