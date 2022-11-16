FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.42.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of K stock opened at C$5.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.95. The company has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 29.26. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.